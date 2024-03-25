Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 25,224,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,220,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $19,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

