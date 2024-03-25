American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $118,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,756. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

