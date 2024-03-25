Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. 1,760,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

