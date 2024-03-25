bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 0.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,469,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,802,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.
bluebird bio Stock Down 1.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
