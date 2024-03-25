bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 0.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,469,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,802,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

