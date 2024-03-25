AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.2% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 7,140,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,664,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

