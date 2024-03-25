AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 2,384,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,059,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.