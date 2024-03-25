Shearwater Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.80 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

