Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

NYSE:GRP.U traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.