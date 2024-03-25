Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Industrial REIT
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.