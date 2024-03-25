American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 991,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,366. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

