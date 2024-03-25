Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical volume of 5,886 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.