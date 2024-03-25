Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,337.47 and last traded at $1,351.68. Approximately 472,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,108,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,353.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,054.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.