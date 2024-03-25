Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
