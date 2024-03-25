Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 15,167 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24.

SVM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The firm has a market cap of C$740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2700628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

