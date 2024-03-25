Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 91,749 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 91,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $847,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,512. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.