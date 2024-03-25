Mason & Associates Inc Sells 6,725 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.27. 631,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.