Mason & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,576,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up approximately 19.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 12.53% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 9.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 184,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 19.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares. The stock has a market cap of $555.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

