Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 843,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 513,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 1.1 %

NOV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,458. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.