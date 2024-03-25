Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 5.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DOCU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 995,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

