Shearwater Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shearwater Capital LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 132,542 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.