Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $74.97. 42,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,750. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

