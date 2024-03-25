Mason & Associates Inc Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

