Shearwater Capital LLC Has $352,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shearwater Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.96. 1,191,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,265. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.