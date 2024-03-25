Niza Global Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $3.64 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00583952 USD and is up 9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,709,901.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

