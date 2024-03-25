Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $76.13 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00015431 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $76.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00007801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00022359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,716.47 or 1.00143445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00148195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,269,073 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,231,873.21601325 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.69747959 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $57,440,005.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

