Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,829 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.92% of Enovis worth $28,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 102.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

