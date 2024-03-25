Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,031 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Coty worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,649. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

