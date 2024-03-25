Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.01. 348,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,177. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.11.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

