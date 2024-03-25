Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.49% of Comfort Systems USA worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $202,433,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $322.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,099. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

