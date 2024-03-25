BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.52% of BellRing Brands worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 544,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,685. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

