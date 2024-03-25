Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 75,914 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,914 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of AON worth $44,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 433,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

