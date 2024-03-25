Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.43. 101,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

