Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $47.01 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,061 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.80. 2,362,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $517.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.