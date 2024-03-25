Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $52,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.28. 2,476,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.