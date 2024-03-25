Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 262,499 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Copart worth $57,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.31. 1,933,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,637. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

