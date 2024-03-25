Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

BLK stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $818.32. 180,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,475. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $803.29 and its 200 day moving average is $740.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

