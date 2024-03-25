UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.01. 1,513,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,727,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.34 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

