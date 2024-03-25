Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,082 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.72% of TopBuild worth $86,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

BLD stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $438.93. 126,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $441.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.74.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

