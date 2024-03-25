Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 3,155,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,219,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.