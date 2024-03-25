Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NCDL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.75. 29,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,376. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCDL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.