Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $66.32 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $66,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.77. 563,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,750. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $344.56 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

