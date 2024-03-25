Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

CVX stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

