Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $778.49 and last traded at $774.77. Approximately 489,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,249,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

