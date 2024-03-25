Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.32. 9,770,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 72,588,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 270.25, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

