Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.38 and last traded at $130.92. Approximately 16,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 304,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 58,654 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

