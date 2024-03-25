Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Doman Building Materials Group (DBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE: DBM) recently:

3/12/2024 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

3/11/2024 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

3/11/2024 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75.

3/5/2024 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,684. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.56. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

