Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 2.4%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 306,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,838,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

