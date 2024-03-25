ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,852,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,645,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $714.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.