Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 357,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,415,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

