Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 5.7%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 314,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,428,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.